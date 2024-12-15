Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 28 Published 5:24 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

Southeast Division rivals face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) welcome in the Miami Heat (13-10) at State Farm Arena, starting on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the squads this year.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Heat 116.2 Points Avg. 112.3 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 109 46% Field Goal % 45.3% 34.1% Three Point % 38.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 21.5 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding four rebounds and 12.1 assists.

Clint Capela contributes with 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs three steals per game. Capela collects one block an outing.

Heat’s Top Players

Bam Adebayo pours in 10.3 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game to go with the 16.2 points he pours in a contest.

Tyler Herro has per-game averages of 24.2 points, five assists and 5.3 rebounds this season.

Herro cashes in on 4.2 treys per game.

Adebayo is a solid defender with 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/14 Bucks L 110-102 Away +3.5 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away –

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/16 Pistons – Away – 12/20 Thunder – Home – 12/21 Magic – Away – 12/23 Nets – Home – 12/26 Magic – Away – 12/28 Hawks – Away – 12/29 Rockets – Away – 1/1 Pelicans – Home – 1/2 Pacers – Home – 1/4 Jazz – Home – 1/6 Kings – Away –

