How to Watch the NBA Today, December 16

The NBA slate today, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Brooklyn Nets, should provide some fireworks.

We’ve got everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 16

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

FDSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOH

YES and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2

NBCS-CA and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ

FDSSC and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

