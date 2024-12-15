NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 16 Published 10:17 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors.

Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.4 total projected points)

Over (217.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

FDSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -4.5

Heat -4.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.9 total projected points)

Over (234.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)

Over (228.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOH

YES and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -1.5

Nuggets -1.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2

NBCS-CA and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ

FDSSC and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: