NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 16
Published 10:17 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors.
Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 16
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -4.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Raptors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Clippers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
