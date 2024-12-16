Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 17
Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
In college basketball action on Tuesday, the Valparaiso Beacons versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +20.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-20.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: DePaul +13.5 vs. St. John’s
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-13.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +19.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: George Mason +19.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Duke by 14.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Florida +1.5 vs. UNC Asheville
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: North Florida by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Asheville (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Drake +1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Drake by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -19.5 vs. Sacramento State
- Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 23.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Carolina +3.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas Southern +23.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 20 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-23.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: James Madison +7.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: