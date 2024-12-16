December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 9:42 am Monday, December 16, 2024

The Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Monday.

Information on how to watch Monday’s NHL play is included for you.

How to Watch December 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

