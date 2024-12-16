December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 9:42 am Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Monday.

Information on how to watch Monday’s NHL play is included for you.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

