December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 9:42 am Monday, December 16, 2024
The Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Monday.
Information on how to watch Monday’s NHL play is included for you.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch December 16 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers
|8:30 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: