How to Pick the Predators vs. Rangers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 17 Published 12:36 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

The matchup between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Rangers Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 12 times this season.

There have been 17 New York games with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.2 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.26) and the Rangers (3.07).

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.7 more than the over/under for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -115

The Predators have won 38.9% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (7-11).

Nashville is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The Predators have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Rangers Moneyline: -104

New York has pulled off an upset victory one time when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in four games as the underdog).

When the Rangers’ moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won a single game in four opportunities.

New York has a 51.0% implied probability to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, New York 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 23 points. He has averaged 0.2 goals per game, shooting 8.1%.

Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s major contributors currently with 20 total points (nine goals and 11 assists) to his name.

Jonathan Marchessault has contributed 18 points for Nashville in 31 games this season, scoring on 7.4% of his shots and putting up seven goals and 11 assists.

In the 25 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .908, 21st in the league.

Rangers Points Leaders

New York’s Artemi Panarin has totaled 20 assists and 15 goals in 29 games, good for 35 points.

Adam Fox is a top contributor for New York, with 25 total points this season. He has netted one goal and provided 24 assists in 30 contests.

New York’s Will Cuylle has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) this season.

Igor Shesterkin has a 10-11-1 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (25th in the league). In 22 games, he has 617 saves, and has conceded 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home -115 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home – 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/11/2024 Sabres W 3-2 Away -148 12/14/2024 Kings L 5-1 Home -110 12/15/2024 Blues L 3-2 Away -135 12/17/2024 Predators – Away -104 12/20/2024 Stars – Away – 12/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/23/2024 Devils – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. New York Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: