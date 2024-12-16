How to Watch the NBA Today, December 17

Published 11:16 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 17

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is the only game on today’s NBA menu.

Information on live coverage of today’s NBA play is included for you.

Watch the NBA Today – December 17

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

