How to Watch the NBA Today, December 17 Published 11:16 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is the only game on today’s NBA menu.

Information on live coverage of today’s NBA play is included for you.

Watch the NBA Today – December 17

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

