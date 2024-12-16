How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 5:20 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

The Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that features a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Samford Bulldogs at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

