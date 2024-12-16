Midway boys top SMMS for JV County Championship Published 12:49 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The boys’ championship between Midway and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School was the final game of the Claiborne County JV Basketball Tournament, which was hosted by Clairfield and played at Cumberland Gap High School on Thursday.

It was the Red Devils making the scoreboard change early as they led 7-2. The Red Devils had a swarming defense that stepped in front of nearly every SMMS pass during the opening period. Midway led after one, 16-5.

The Blue Devils stayed within 10-points but each time they got closer, Midway would counter with a run of their own. With 1:26 left in the opening half, Midway led 35-13 and it was 37-15 at halftime. Coming out of the break, Midway stayed red hot and by the end of the third period led 45-20.

Midway went to the bench in the fourth and held on for the 49-34 win. Leading the Red Devils was Bryce England with an outstanding 25 points. Landon Callahan and Jasiah Francis both had nine. Barrett Farmer had four and Ryan Treece had two. For SMMS, Jacob Goodin had 18, Braxton Lovin had 10, Noah Chumley had four and Ethan Goins had two.

The consolation game was an exciting matchup between the H.Y. Livesay Eagles and the Springdale Owls. It was a back-and-forth affair that Springdale won 32-30. The Owls were led in scoring by Isiah Keiter with 10. Tai Russell finished with six as did Walker Combs. Jack Essary had five, Thomas McGinnis had three, and Cruz Poore had two. The Eagles were led by Jackson Dickson with 12, Norris Cadle had nine, Teagan May had six, Brycen Miracle scored two, and Sawyer Cook finished with one.

Bryce England was named the Tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by his Midway teammates Ryan Treece, Jasiah Francis, Ryder England and Landon Callahan; Soldier’s Memorial’s Ethan Goins, Braxton Lovin and Jacob Goodin; Springdale’s Cruze Poore and Jack Essary; Livesay’s Jackson Dickson, Clairfield’s Garrison Maiden, Powell Valley’s Caleb Harp, and Forge Ridge’s Jayce Brim.