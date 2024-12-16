Raptors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29 Published 10:18 am Monday, December 16, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-19) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The matchup airs on TSN and FDSSE.

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Favorite: –

Raptors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Raptors Hawks 112 Points Avg. 116.2 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 46.3% Field Goal % 46% 34.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Raptors’ Top Players

RJ Barrett contributes with 23.2 points per game while tacking on six assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl is responsible for 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Gradey Dick knocks down 2.5 threes per game to lead active Raptors.

Poeltl records 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 21.5 points per game and 12.1 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Young hits 2.6 threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game.

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/16 Bulls – Home – 12/19 Nets – Home – 12/22 Rockets – Home – 12/23 Knicks – Away – 12/26 Grizzlies – Away – 12/29 Hawks – Home – 12/31 Celtics – Away – 1/1 Nets – Home – 1/3 Magic – Home – 1/6 Bucks – Home – 1/8 Knicks – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away –

