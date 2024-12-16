Raptors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29
Published 10:18 am Monday, December 16, 2024
The Toronto Raptors (7-19) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The matchup airs on TSN and FDSSE.
Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Favorite: –
Raptors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Raptors
|Hawks
|112
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Raptors’ Top Players
- RJ Barrett contributes with 23.2 points per game while tacking on six assists and 6.8 rebounds.
- Jakob Poeltl is responsible for 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
- Gradey Dick knocks down 2.5 threes per game to lead active Raptors.
- Poeltl records 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 21.5 points per game and 12.1 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Young hits 2.6 threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game.
Raptors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/16
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/22
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/26
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/8
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
