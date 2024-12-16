Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17
Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
Let’s check out the injury report for the Nashville Predators (8-17-6), which currently includes four players listed (including Roman Josi), as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|K’Andre Miller
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Urho Vaakanainen
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Artemi Panarin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 70 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has conceded 98 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- With 92 goals (3.1 per game), the Rangers have the NHL’s 17th-ranked offense.
- New York’s total of 91 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 14th in the league.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-112)
|Rangers (-108)
|6
