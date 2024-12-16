Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17 Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Nashville Predators (8-17-6), which currently includes four players listed (including Roman Josi), as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury K’Andre Miller D Out Upper Body Urho Vaakanainen D Out Upper Body Artemi Panarin LW Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 70 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has conceded 98 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

Their -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

With 92 goals (3.1 per game), the Rangers have the NHL’s 17th-ranked offense.

New York’s total of 91 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 14th in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-112) Rangers (-108) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: