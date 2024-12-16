Springdale Lady Owls hold off Midway for JV County Championship Published 12:46 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Springdale’s girls took control of Thursday’s JV Claiborne County Championship game against Midway with an 11-1 third quarter run and held on for a 36-23 victory.

The tournament was hosted by Clairfield and played at Cumberland Gap High School.

It was back and forth early on with Springdale leading 7-6 after one. The Lady Owls dropped in six points to start the second period, 13-6, before Midway scored. The play was physical under the rim and the officials let them play. At the half, the Lady Owls had pulled out to a 19-11 lead.

The Lady Red Devils dropped in the first two points of the second half, but the Lady Owls responded with a traditional three-point play to start that 11-1 spurt to take a 30-14 lead with 3:00 to play in the quarter. Going into the final period, the Springdale lead was 32-19.

The Lady Red Devils never quit, and at the 2:04 mark got as close as 34-23. The Midway defense stepped it up during the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. The Lady Owls are the 2024 Claiborne County JV Basketball Tournament Champions. The final score was 36-23. Midway earned the runner up trophy. Bristol Stone shined bright for Springdale leading her team in scoring with 20. Madison Parrish had 10, Jayden Dalton had four and Adelyn Williams had two. Midway was led in scoring by McKinley Miracle with 12. Tori Spurlock had nine and Kailyn Williams finished with two.

The H.Y. Livesay Lady Eagles topped the Soldier’s Memorial Middle School Lady Blue Devils 10-5 in the third place game. Carlie Jones led Livesay with six points and Josie Lawson had four. SMMS was led by Abby Lovin and Ily Masingo both with two while Natalie Campbell had one. The Lady Eagles finished third, and SMMS finished fourth.

Bristol Stone was named the Tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by her Springdale teammates Presley Rose, Averie Weaver, Madison Parrish and Jayden Dalton; Midway’s Kailyn Willams, McKinley Miracle and Tori Spurlock; Livesay’s Josie Lawson and Carlie Jones; Soldier’s Memorial’s Ily Massingo; Powell Valley’s Taytun Brummett and Forge Ridge’s Gracelyn Powers.