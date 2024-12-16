Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 17 Published 5:21 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Tuesday’s game features the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-54 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Western Carolina projects to cover the 35.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -35.5

Tennessee -35.5 Point total: 144.5

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 88, Western Carolina 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+35.5)

Western Carolina (+35.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)

Tennessee has gone 8-2-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina’s ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 4-6-0 and the Catamounts are 4-3-0. The teams average 153.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and allow 57.9 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) while conceding 24.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.5 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.9 (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.9.

The Volunteers score 107.8 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 77.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (77th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (150th in college basketball).

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 246th in college basketball, while conceding 76.1 per outing, 292nd in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential.

Western Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It pulls down 35.6 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.3.

Western Carolina hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.2 on average.

Western Carolina has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 16.8 (361st in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (132nd in college basketball).

