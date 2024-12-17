Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (224.4 yards allowed per game).

Should Ridley be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Colts? Prior to making that call, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 8

8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 105 fantasy points (7.5 per game), Ridley is 29th at his position and 109th in the league.

Ridley has picked up 145 yards receiving, on 12 catches (24 targets), with zero touchdowns and 16.4 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his past three games.

In his past five games, Ridley has averaged 6.3 fantasy points (31.5 total). He has 296 receiving yards on 21 catches (36 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: