Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will take on the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Okonkwo a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0

Thus far in 2024, Okonkwo is 27th at his position and 240th in the league in fantasy points, with 45.6 (3.3 per game).

During his past three games, Okonkwo has averaged 3.1 fantasy points (9.4 total). He has 94 receiving yards on 14 catches (20 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Okonkwo has picked up 183 yards receiving, on 17 catches (25 targets), with one touchdown and 24.3 fantasy points (4.9 per game) in his past five games.

In Week 12 against the Houston Texans, Chigoziem Okonkwo put up a season-high 13 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions — Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 14 yards, on five targets.

