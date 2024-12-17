Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:39 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
In a Week 16 NFL slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Washington Commanders is a game to watch.
If you’re interested in NFL prop bets for this week’s games, we’re here to assist you. Scroll down and you’ll find NFL player props for each and every contest.
Broncos at Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 19
- Location: Inglewood, California
Texans at Chiefs
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Steelers at Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Browns at Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Giants at Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Patriots at Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Cardinals at Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Eagles at Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Lions at Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Titans at Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Rams at Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Vikings at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Seattle, Washington
49ers at Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Jaguars at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
Buccaneers at Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Saints at Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 23
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
