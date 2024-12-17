Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers meet on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 19:01 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 20 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).
  • Through 31 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with four multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • The Rangers have conceded 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
  • The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
31 Games 0
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

