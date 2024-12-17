Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers meet on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 19:01 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 20 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).

Through 31 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with four multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers have conceded 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

