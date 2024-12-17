Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
  • In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has recorded 11 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
30 Games 0
11 Points 0
6 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

