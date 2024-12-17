Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
- Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
- In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 30 games played this season, he has recorded 11 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|30
|Games
|0
|11
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: