Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.

Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 30 games played this season, he has recorded 11 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 0 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

