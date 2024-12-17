Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19 Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction:

Spurs 116 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 1.5)

Spurs (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-3.0)

Spurs (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Hawks (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 1.6% less often than the Spurs (11-15-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (15.4%) than San Antonio (7-10) does as the underdog (41.2%).

Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27), which is more often than San Antonio’s games have (14 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 6-7, a better tally than the Spurs have recorded (6-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 116.2 points per game, has performed better than their fourth-worst defense (118.7 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.6 dimes per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 22nd in the league by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are 20th in the NBA with 12.1 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs score 110.9 points per game and allow 112.9, making them 19th in the league offensively and 15th defensively.

In 2024-25, San Antonio is 10th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

This season the Spurs are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 28.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is 18th in the league in committing them (14.4 per game). It is 22nd in forcing them (13 per game).

The Spurs make 13.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

