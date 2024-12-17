How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17
Published 4:25 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
Mississippi State Bulldogs at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: