How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida Gators take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Liberty Lady Flames

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET

