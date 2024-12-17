How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 17

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning stretch when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.
  • Tennessee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 73rd.
  • The Volunteers score only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).
  • Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Western Carolina has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.3% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.
  • The Catamounts’ 72.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Western Carolina is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.3 on the road.
  • Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.6.
  • At home the Catamounts are giving up 68.3 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are on the road (82.4).
  • At home, Western Carolina sinks 12.3 triples per game, 4.9 more than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38%) than away (25.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2024 Bellarmine W 86-74 Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/7/2024 South Carolina Upstate L 74-68 Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/14/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 78-61 Kimmel Arena
12/17/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2024 Milligan Ramsey Regional Activity Center
1/1/2025 Furman Watch this game on ESPN+ Ramsey Regional Activity Center

