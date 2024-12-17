How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17 Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning stretch when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.

Tennessee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 73rd.

The Volunteers score only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).

Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Western Carolina has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.3% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.

The Catamounts’ 72.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Western Carolina is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.3 on the road.

Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.6.

At home the Catamounts are giving up 68.3 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are on the road (82.4).

At home, Western Carolina sinks 12.3 triples per game, 4.9 more than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38%) than away (25.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State – Thompson-Boling Arena

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/4/2024 Bellarmine W 86-74 Ramsey Regional Activity Center 12/7/2024 South Carolina Upstate L 74-68 Ramsey Regional Activity Center 12/14/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 78-61 Kimmel Arena 12/17/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/19/2024 Milligan – Ramsey Regional Activity Center 1/1/2025 Furman Watch this game on ESPN+ Ramsey Regional Activity Center

