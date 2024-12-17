How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17
Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning stretch when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.
- Tennessee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 73rd.
- The Volunteers score only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).
- Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Western Carolina has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.3% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.
- The Catamounts’ 72.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Western Carolina is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers surrendered 62.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.3 on the road.
- Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.6.
- At home the Catamounts are giving up 68.3 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are on the road (82.4).
- At home, Western Carolina sinks 12.3 triples per game, 4.9 more than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38%) than away (25.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|W 66-64
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2024
|Bellarmine
|W 86-74
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/7/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 74-68
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/14/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 78-61
|Kimmel Arena
|12/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2024
|Milligan
|–
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|1/1/2025
|Furman
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
