How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 4:22 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in nine games, including the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Florida Gators.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

