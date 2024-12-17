How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18 Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court across five games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Rice Owls at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wofford Terriers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

