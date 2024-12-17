Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joe Harrison, a devoted family man and passionate lover of nature, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2024, leaving a profound void in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his cherished children, daughters Tammy Walker and Angela Berry, and son Joe Harrison Jr., as well as his legacy of seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Joe’s enduring spirit and zest for life will be remembered by his surviving siblings, Roy C. Harrison, Ann Price-Gent, Joyce Sayler, and Janice Ratliff. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine Russel-Harrison, with whom he shared 34 wonderful years of marriage, his mother Nola Smith and father Roy Harrison, and his dear siblings Lida-Kay Ward and Ronald Smith. Joe’s life was a testament to hard work and dedication. As a factory worker, he earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues. Outside of work, his heart was always drawn to the simple joys of fishing and farming, where he found peace and fulfillment. In this time of mourning, his family and friends celebrate the love, memories, and legacy Joe leaves behind. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Joe Harrison.