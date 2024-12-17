Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:25 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 31 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- Marchessault has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
- Through 31 games, he has 18 points, with five multi-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Rangers are giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|31
|Games
|0
|18
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
