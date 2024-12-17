Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:25 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 31 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

Marchessault has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).

Through 31 games, he has 18 points, with five multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rangers are giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

