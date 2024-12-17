Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • Marchessault has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
  • Through 31 games, he has 18 points, with five multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Rangers are giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
31 Games 0
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

