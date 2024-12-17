NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Spurs Picks for December 19 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) are favored by 1.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and CW35.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Thursday’s game.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSE and CW35

Hawks vs. Spurs Best Bets

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has 11 wins in 27 games against the spread this season.

San Antonio has 11 wins in 26 games against the spread this year.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-11) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Spurs are 7-10 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





Hawks games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 234.5 points 16 times.

The Spurs have played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.

Atlanta’s games this year have an average point total of 234.1, 0.4 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for San Antonio’s games this season is 223.5 points, 11 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the fifth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Spurs have scored the 17th-most points.

This contest features the NBA’s 16th-ranked (Spurs) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Spurs (-105)

This season, the Hawks have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 6-7, a 46.2% win rate, when it’s favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This season, San Antonio has come away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

