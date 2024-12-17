NBA Best Bets: Spurs vs. Hawks Picks for December 19 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs (13-13) are favored by 1.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and CW35.

If you want to gain an edge on Thursday’s game, discover the best bets on the board in this article (according to our computer predictions).

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSE and CW35

Spurs vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Spurs (- 1.5)

Against the spread, San Antonio is 11-15-0 this season.

Atlanta has 11 wins in 27 games against the spread this year.

The Spurs’ ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 4-5.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 9-5.

Pick OU:

Under (233.5)





Spurs games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 233.5 points nine times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in 16 of 27 outings.

San Antonio has an average total of 223.5 in its contests this year, 10 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 17th-ranked Spurs.

The Hawks have allowed the 29th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Spurs have given up the 16th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Spurs (-105)

The Spurs have won seven of the nine games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -105 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spurs have a 51.2% chance to win.

