NFL Week 16 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 16 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

What’s the best wager to make, considering each of the 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 16 schedule? Our favorite point-spread choice is Lions -6.5, but we have lots more tips for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, in this article.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 16 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

JAX-LV | SF-MIA | DEN-LAC | HOU-KC | MIN-SEA

Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Jaguars

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Raiders -1
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: 49ers +1 vs. Dolphins

  • Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
  • Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Dolphins -1
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 22
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers

  • Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 19
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -3 vs. Texans

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -3
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 21
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Seahawks

  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vikings -3
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 22
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 16 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 45.5 – Eagles vs. Commanders

Over 42.5 – Vikings vs. Seahawks

Over 45 – Steelers vs. Ravens

Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs

Under 48 – Lions vs. Bears

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup