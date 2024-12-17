Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Colts this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 87.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 43rd at his position and 143rd in the league.

Over his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has six receptions on 13 targets, for 89 yards, and has accumulated 7.0 fantasy points on average (20.9 in all).

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 24 targets, for 254 yards, and a total of 49.4 fantasy points (9.9 per game).

In Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-high 18.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the season — last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, nine yards, on three targets.

