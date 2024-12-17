Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has 17 points overall, picking up at least one point in 14 different games.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
  • Through 28 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Rangers are allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
28 Games 0
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

