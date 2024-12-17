Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:25 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has 17 points overall, picking up at least one point in 14 different games.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

Through 28 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rangers are allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

