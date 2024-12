Santa arrives at Cumberland Gap Christmas Parade Published 10:17 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Santa waves from a Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department tuck to part of the crowd

gathered along Colwyn Street during the Cumberland Gap Christmas Parade on Saturday evening.

The town was lit up for the parade, which was presented by the Guardians of the Gap. (Photos by Jay Compton)