SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the 12 SEC bowl season matchups is Iowa vs. Missouri — for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 17 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane +13.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 3.6 points

Florida by 3.6 points Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET

Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Navy +7 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 0.5 points

Oklahoma by 0.5 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina -9.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 14.1 points

South Carolina by 14.1 points Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Iowa +3 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Iowa by 1.5 points

Iowa by 1.5 points Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET

Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas Tech +1 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas Tech by 2.5 points

Texas Tech by 2.5 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 17 SEC Total Bets

Over 40.5 – Iowa vs. Missouri

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 47.3 points

47.3 points Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET

Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 56.5 – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 62.1 points

62.1 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 49.5 – Tulane vs. Florida

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators Projected Total: 54.8 points

54.8 points Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET

Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 43.5 – Oklahoma vs. Navy

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 43.5 – Alabama vs. Michigan

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 47.5 points

47.5 points Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Dec. 31 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 17 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 11-2 (7-1 SEC) 33.6 / 12.5 445.3 / 249.8 Georgia 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 33.2 / 20.4 413.7 / 337.0 Tennessee 10-2 (6-2 SEC) 37.3 / 13.9 462.6 / 278.3 Alabama 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 35.5 / 17.3 422.8 / 330.9 South Carolina 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 31.6 / 17.8 409.3 / 313.3 Texas A&M 8-4 (5-3 SEC) 30.3 / 21.2 403.3 / 364.6 LSU 8-4 (5-3 SEC) 29.3 / 23.8 431.8 / 352.4 Ole Miss 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 37.5 / 13.9 521.5 / 313.9 Missouri 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 29.1 / 20.1 390.7 / 319.3 Florida 7-5 (4-4 SEC) 27.9 / 24.3 375.1 / 392.3 Arkansas 6-6 (3-5 SEC) 30.3 / 24.9 451.1 / 366.0 Vanderbilt 6-6 (3-5 SEC) 26.7 / 23.1 319.4 / 375.0 Oklahoma 6-6 (2-6 SEC) 24.3 / 21.6 322.5 / 318.3 Auburn 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 27.8 / 21.3 429.4 / 330.8 Kentucky 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 20.6 / 22.1 330.4 / 345.5 Mississippi State 2-10 (0-8 SEC) 25.8 / 34.1 377.2 / 456.7

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: