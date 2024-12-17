SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the 12 SEC bowl season matchups is Iowa vs. Missouri — for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Best Week 17 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +13.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 3.6 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Navy +7 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 0.5 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina -9.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 14.1 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Iowa +3 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Iowa by 1.5 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas Tech +1 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas Tech by 2.5 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
Best Week 17 SEC Total Bets
Over 40.5 – Iowa vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 47.3 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 56.5 – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 62.1 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 49.5 – Tulane vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 54.8 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Oklahoma vs. Navy
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Alabama vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 47.5 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Week 17 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|11-2 (7-1 SEC)
|33.6 / 12.5
|445.3 / 249.8
|Georgia
|11-2 (6-2 SEC)
|33.2 / 20.4
|413.7 / 337.0
|Tennessee
|10-2 (6-2 SEC)
|37.3 / 13.9
|462.6 / 278.3
|Alabama
|9-3 (5-3 SEC)
|35.5 / 17.3
|422.8 / 330.9
|South Carolina
|9-3 (5-3 SEC)
|31.6 / 17.8
|409.3 / 313.3
|Texas A&M
|8-4 (5-3 SEC)
|30.3 / 21.2
|403.3 / 364.6
|LSU
|8-4 (5-3 SEC)
|29.3 / 23.8
|431.8 / 352.4
|Ole Miss
|9-3 (5-3 SEC)
|37.5 / 13.9
|521.5 / 313.9
|Missouri
|9-3 (5-3 SEC)
|29.1 / 20.1
|390.7 / 319.3
|Florida
|7-5 (4-4 SEC)
|27.9 / 24.3
|375.1 / 392.3
|Arkansas
|6-6 (3-5 SEC)
|30.3 / 24.9
|451.1 / 366.0
|Vanderbilt
|6-6 (3-5 SEC)
|26.7 / 23.1
|319.4 / 375.0
|Oklahoma
|6-6 (2-6 SEC)
|24.3 / 21.6
|322.5 / 318.3
|Auburn
|5-7 (2-6 SEC)
|27.8 / 21.3
|429.4 / 330.8
|Kentucky
|4-8 (1-7 SEC)
|20.6 / 22.1
|330.4 / 345.5
|Mississippi State
|2-10 (0-8 SEC)
|25.8 / 34.1
|377.2 / 456.7
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: