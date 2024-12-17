SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season

Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the 12 SEC bowl season matchups is Iowa vs. Missouri — for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.

Best Week 17 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane +13.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 3.6 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Navy +7 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 0.5 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: South Carolina -9.5 vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 14.1 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Iowa +3 vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Iowa by 1.5 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Texas Tech +1 vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas Tech by 2.5 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 17 SEC Total Bets

Over 40.5 – Iowa vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Total: 47.3 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 30 at 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Over 56.5 – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Total: 62.1 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Over 49.5 – Tulane vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
  • Projected Total: 54.8 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
Over 43.5 – Oklahoma vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
  • Projected Total: 48.3 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Over 43.5 – Alabama vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Total: 47.5 points
  • Date/Time: Dec. 31 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Week 17 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Texas 11-2 (7-1 SEC) 33.6 / 12.5 445.3 / 249.8
Georgia 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 33.2 / 20.4 413.7 / 337.0
Tennessee 10-2 (6-2 SEC) 37.3 / 13.9 462.6 / 278.3
Alabama 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 35.5 / 17.3 422.8 / 330.9
South Carolina 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 31.6 / 17.8 409.3 / 313.3
Texas A&M 8-4 (5-3 SEC) 30.3 / 21.2 403.3 / 364.6
LSU 8-4 (5-3 SEC) 29.3 / 23.8 431.8 / 352.4
Ole Miss 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 37.5 / 13.9 521.5 / 313.9
Missouri 9-3 (5-3 SEC) 29.1 / 20.1 390.7 / 319.3
Florida 7-5 (4-4 SEC) 27.9 / 24.3 375.1 / 392.3
Arkansas 6-6 (3-5 SEC) 30.3 / 24.9 451.1 / 366.0
Vanderbilt 6-6 (3-5 SEC) 26.7 / 23.1 319.4 / 375.0
Oklahoma 6-6 (2-6 SEC) 24.3 / 21.6 322.5 / 318.3
Auburn 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 27.8 / 21.3 429.4 / 330.8
Kentucky 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 20.6 / 22.1 330.4 / 345.5
Mississippi State 2-10 (0-8 SEC) 25.8 / 34.1 377.2 / 456.7

