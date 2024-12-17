Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19 Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs (13-13) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Spurs 116 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Spurs (- 1.5)

Spurs (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-2.8)

Spurs (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Spurs have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 11-15-0, compared to the 11-16-0 record of the Hawks.

San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.3%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27). That’s more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (14 out of 26).

The Spurs have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season while the Hawks have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-6).

Spurs Performance Insights

With 110.9 points per game on offense, the Spurs are 19th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they allow 112.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, San Antonio is grabbing 44.8 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

This season, the Spurs rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 28.3 per game.

San Antonio is committing 14.4 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).

With 13.7 threes per game, the Spurs rank 13th in the NBA. They have a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 21st in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are ninth in the league in points scored (116.2 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (118.7).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.3 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.6).

The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (15.2 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.

