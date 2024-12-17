Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 31 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 16 points in total.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

In 13 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 31 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

