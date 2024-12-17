Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 16 points in total.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
  • In 13 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
31 Games 0
16 Points 0
8 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

