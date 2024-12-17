Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 31 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 16 points in total.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
- In 13 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 31 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|31
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
