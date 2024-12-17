Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 31 Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Norfolk State Spartans (6-6) play the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Norfolk State 80.8 Points For 75.8 57.9 Points Against 69.9 49.9% Field Goal % 48.0% 35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 42.1% 36.5% Three Point % 36.2% 25.7% Opponent Three Point % 33.2%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.9 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.5 assists per game.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He knocks down 3.7 shots from deep per game.

Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.6 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.

Norfolk State’s Top Players

Brian Moore Jr. outpaced his teammates on the Spartans scoring front by putting up 18.6 points per game. He adds 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

The Norfolk State leaders in rebounds and assists are Jalen Myers (5.0 rebounds per game) and Christian Ings (4.1 assists per game).

Sin’Cere McMahon leads the Spartans in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.3 made threes per game.

Norfolk State’s Moore has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Kuluel Mading is first in blocks with 0.7 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Norfolk State Schedule

