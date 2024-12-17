Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 31
Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Norfolk State Spartans (6-6) play the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Norfolk State
|80.8
|Points For
|75.8
|57.9
|Points Against
|69.9
|49.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|35.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.1%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
|25.7%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.2%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.9 points per game.
- Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.5 assists per game.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He knocks down 3.7 shots from deep per game.
- Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.6 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.
Norfolk State’s Top Players
- Brian Moore Jr. outpaced his teammates on the Spartans scoring front by putting up 18.6 points per game. He adds 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.
- The Norfolk State leaders in rebounds and assists are Jalen Myers (5.0 rebounds per game) and Christian Ings (4.1 assists per game).
- Sin’Cere McMahon leads the Spartans in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.3 made threes per game.
- Norfolk State’s Moore has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Kuluel Mading is first in blocks with 0.7 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|W 66-64
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2024
|Alabama State
|–
Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/20/2024
|Grambling
|–
Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/29/2024
|@ High Point
|–
Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/31/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|–
Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|1/6/2025
|@ Delaware State
|–
Memorial Hall Gym
