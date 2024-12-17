The Grinch visits Karlan Mansion

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Jay Compton

The Grinch was at Karlan Mansion at Wilderness Road State Park in Virginia on Saturday where he even read Dr. Seuss’ Book ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ to a room packed with kids.

The mansion at Wilderness Road State Park is hosting the Karlan Parade of Trees and is beautifully decorated with trees, wreaths and more. Families, individuals, businesses and churches have completed some very creative decorating.

The mansion is open for viewing of trees from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21 and open from 2 to 5 p.m. on December 22. Santa Claus himself will be there Dec. 21. Admission is $2 for adults. (Photos by Jay Compton)

