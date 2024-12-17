Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the league (141.6 yards conceded per game).

Is Pollard a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Bengals 8.5 17 45 1 0 0 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 147.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game), Pollard is 18th at his position and 49th in the NFL.

Pollard has 46 carries for 182 yards and one touchdown, plus 55 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) during his past three games. He has picked up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that stretch.

Pollard has averaged 9.5 fantasy points (accumulating 47.5 total) in his past five games. He has 79 carries for 316 yards and two touchdowns, plus 79 receiving yards on 11 catches (17 targets).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

