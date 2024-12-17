Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league (141.6 yards allowed per game).

Should Spears be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Colts? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 53rd at his position and 219th overall in the league, Spears has 54.7 fantasy points (5.5 per game).

Spears has 11 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown, plus 89 receiving yards on seven catches (nine targets) and one TD in his past three games. He has accumulated 23.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that time.

In his past five games, Spears has rushed for 76 yards on 21 carries, with one touchdown, and has 101 yards receiving on 12 catches (15 targets) with one TD. He has picked up 29.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points — 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: