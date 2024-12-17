Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages three shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: