Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17?
Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages three shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
