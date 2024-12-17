Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.4 yards conceded per game).

Should Levis be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Colts? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0 Week 15 @Bengals -4.4 8-for-12 89 0 3 2 0 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 108.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game), Levis is 32nd at his position and 105th in the league.

Levis has connected on 45 of 81 passes for 469 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for zero yards on five carries during his past three games. He has accumulated 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that span.

In his past five games, Levis has accumulated 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game). He is 80-of-136 for 1,042 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 28 yards on 20 carries.

Will Levis picked up 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Levis picked up -4.4 fantasy points — 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

