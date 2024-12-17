Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17?
Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Roman Josi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
- He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 91 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
