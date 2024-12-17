Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Roman Josi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Rangers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 91 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: