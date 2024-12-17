Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17?
Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated three goals and two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
