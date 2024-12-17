Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the New York Rangers. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

