Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17?
Published 12:23 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the New York Rangers. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
