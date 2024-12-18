Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 19
Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Thursday college basketball schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Our computer model has suggested bets against the spread for 10 games, among them the Chicago State Cougars playing the Grand Canyon Antelopes.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Chicago State +29.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 22.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-29.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Buffalo +28.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Georgia by 23 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia (-28.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana -4.5 vs. Tennessee State
- Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Southern Indiana by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern Indiana (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack +20.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 16.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bellarmine +15.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Bellarmine Knights at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Wyoming by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wyoming (-15.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: North Alabama -8.5 vs. Charleston Southern
- Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: North Alabama by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Alabama (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: SIU-Edwardsville +4.5 vs. Little Rock
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Little Rock Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Little Rock by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Little Rock (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -4.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-4.5)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: South Dakota -2.5 vs. Utah Tech
- Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: South Dakota by 4.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lipscomb +1.5 vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.