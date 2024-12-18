College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 18 Published 3:44 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The SEC basketball slate on Wednesday is not one to miss. The contests include the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Spectrum Center, and there are picks against the spread available in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Citadel +29.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Citadel Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 25 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 25 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -29.5

Vanderbilt -29.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: North Dakota +25.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 21.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 21.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -25.5

Alabama -25.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Michigan -2.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan by 3.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Michigan by 3.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan -2.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 18

December 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: