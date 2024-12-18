College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 18
Published 3:44 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The SEC basketball slate on Wednesday is not one to miss. The contests include the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Spectrum Center, and there are picks against the spread available in this article.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Citadel +29.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 25 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -29.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: North Dakota +25.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 21.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -25.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Michigan -2.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan by 3.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan -2.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
