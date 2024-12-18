December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:14 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Wednesday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Dallas Stars.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch December 18 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
