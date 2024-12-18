December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:14 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Dallas Stars.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch December 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

