How to Pick the Predators vs. Penguins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 19 Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Thursday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Penguins Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under (6 goals) 12 times this season.

In Pittsburgh’s 33 games this season, 23 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s total of 6.

The Predators score 2.25 goals per game, compared to the Penguins’ average of 3, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

This game’s over/under is 0.7 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -150

In the 19 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-11 in those games.

Nashville is 3-4 (victorious in 42.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 60.0% in this matchup.

Penguins Moneyline: +126

Pittsburgh has seven wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 24 times).

The Penguins have won five games with moneyline odds of +126 or longer (in 15 such games).

Pittsburgh’s implied probability to win is 44.2% based on its moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 2

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Roman Josi has put up 23 points.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and 13 assists for Nashville to compile 22 total points (0.7 per game).

With 19 points through 32 games (eight goals and 11 assists), Jonathan Marchessault has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In 26 games played this season, Juuse Saros (7-14-5) has allowed 67 goals.

Penguins Points Leaders

Sidney Crosby is a top offensive contributor for his team with 31 points (0.9 per game). He has scored eight goals and 23 assists in 33 games (playing 20:02 per game).

Evgeni Malkin has made a major impact for Pittsburgh this season with 26 points, thanks to seven goals and 19 assists.

Rickard Rakell has scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists for Pittsburgh, giving him a point total of 24.

Pittsburgh’s Alex Nedeljkovic is 5-5-3 this season, amassing 359 saves and permitting 46 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (53rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home -150 12/21/2024 Kings – Home – 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/27/2024 Blues – Away –

Penguins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/12/2024 Canadiens W 9-2 Away -118 12/14/2024 Senators L 3-2 Away +104 12/17/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home +122 12/19/2024 Predators – Away +126 12/21/2024 Devils – Away – 12/23/2024 Flyers – Home – 12/28/2024 Islanders – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: