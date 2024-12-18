How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 9:16 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPNews.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it can be found on ESPNews.

Memphis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPNews

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers put up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing last season (284th in college basketball). They had a -51 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.7 points per game.

At 35.1 rebounds per game and 33.5 rebounds allowed, Memphis was 64th and 254th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last year, Memphis was 222nd in the nation in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3).

The Tigers connected on 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (231st in college basketball). They made 1.6 more threes than their opponents, who drained 3.9 per game at 30.0%.

The Tigers’ 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 250th in college basketball, and the 79.0 points they conceded per 100 possessions ranked 131st in college basketball.

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and gave up 69.7 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.

Tennessee allowed 32.4 rebounds per game last year (203rd-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by grabbing 38.5 rebounds per contest (10th-best).

Tennessee ranked 139th in college basketball at 14.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 11.2 turnovers per game, which ranked eighth-worst in college basketball.

The Volunteers made 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 their opponents made while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

