Published 8:20 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, December 19

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt Commodores at Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames

