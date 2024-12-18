How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19 Published 8:20 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s SEC Games

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt Commodores at Dayton Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

