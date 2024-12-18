How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19
Published 8:20 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Commodores at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
